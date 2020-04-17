COVID 19: Jammu Kashmir gets first Covid call centre

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday inaugurated the union territory’s first Covid response call centre in Srinagar, an official spokesperson said.

It also launched web and mobile applications which will help in real time integrated management of the coronavirus disease, he said.

The call centre and the web and mobile applications were e-inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, the spokesperson added.

Deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis needed a central response.

“Our colleagues were working on a unique system. The Lt Governor has dedicated to Srinagar the first Covid response Call Centre,” he said.

The applications will help in quarantine management system, COVID-19 symptom tracking, Geo-fencing, tracking of quarantined persons and health survey, Chaudhary added.