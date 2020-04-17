COVID 19: Online pharmacies speed up hiring

Blocked by an acute shortage of manpower, especially for last-mile delivery and managing warehouses, online pharmacies are looking to hire aggressively to cater to the rising demand, especially after the nationwide lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19 was extended till May 3.

Most firms operating in the space claim that they have seen at least a two-fold rise in orders as compared to other times.

Gurugram-based 1mg, for example, is looking to immediately hire 500 people and another 1,000 over the next 2-3 months.

Bengaluru-headquartered Medlife is working towards filling up 400 vacancies, mostly for last-mile deliveries and warehouse management.

PharmEasy, which claims to be running at 35-40 per cent lower capacity in terms of manpower, is also hiring people for last-mile deliveries.

The Mumbai-based company says it has seen at least a 50 per cent increase in demand recently.

“There’s an up to 200 per cent upsurge in the number of orders coming in, deliveries are still at 60-70 per cent of what we used to fulfil.

“Hence, we are hiring people and getting them trained to deliver more orders,” said Ananth Narayanan, co-founder and chief executive officer at Medlife.