COVID 19: Women’s hockey team raises fund for poor

The Indian women’s hockey team launched an 18-day fun fitness challenge starting on Friday to raise funds towards helping the poor and migrant families whose lives have been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the challenge aims to raise crowdfunding for the cause, the movement also encourages people to use this opportunity to adapt to an active lifestyle during the nation-wide lockdown that has been extended till May 3, 2020.

“During these difficult times when COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of lives and every day we are reading in the newspapers and social media about so many people struggling for food, we decided to do something to help these people as a team. When we brainstormed for ideas, we thought an online fitness challenge would be the best way to do it and this way, we can also urge people to stay active during the nation-wide lockdown. Through this initiative, our goal is to raise enough funds to feed at least 1000 families,” said India captain Rani Rampal.

The challenge will see members of the Indian women’s hockey team come up with fitness tasks that range from burpees, lunges, squats to spider man pushups, pogo hops and more. Each day a player will give a new challenge and tag 10 people on their social media handles, to take up the challenge and donate Rs. 100 to the fundraiser.

The charity from crowdfunding raised by Indian women’s hockey team will be donated to a Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation (https://www.udayfoundation.org/) and the proceeds from the fund will be used to provide basic necessities for patients hosted at various location, migrant workers and slum dwellers. Apart from food/ dry ration, the funds will also be used to provide sanitary kits that will include soaps and hand sanitisers.