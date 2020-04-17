Man arrested for organising ‘Corona Feast’ amid lockdown,video goes viral : Watch Here

A 29-year-old man arrested by police for allegedly organising “Corona Virundhu” (Corona Feast) in Thanjavur district Tamil Nadu. Cops also book few of his friends after they cooked and consumed food at Thiyagasamudram village on Wednesday, defying the social distancing norm amid the nationwide lockdown in India due to the novel coronavirus.

In the video going viral on the internet, the arrested man Shankar and his friends can be seen consuming cooked food in a secluded place on plantain leaves facing one another. The incident came to light as the event was uploaded on Facebook. Taking cognisance of the matter, a police complaint was lodged by Village Administrative Officer.