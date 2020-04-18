NEWSEntertainment

Actress Urvashi Rautela shares her sizzling pics in bikini : Watch Here

Apr 18, 2020, 10:05 am IST

Actress Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a sexy aztec print hot pink bikini. She has completed her look by leaving her hair open with a flower and sunglasses.

“Refer to me as a Goddess, I’m tired of being modest,” she captioned the image, which currently has 1.3 million likes.

Just recently, Urvashi shared a picture in white lacy corset, teamed with hot pants and a white shirt. The image seems to be taken in her balcony.

She had set social media ablaze in black swimsuit. She had also shared a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a floating tray.

