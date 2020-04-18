Hina Khan is burning social media with her ‘hot’ pictures: See pics

Hina Khan, the popular TV actress is an avid social media user. She is always keen to share her hot and sexy pictures and to update her social media handles to entertain her fans and followers.

Hina Khan is an Indian television and film actress. Khan is one of Indian television industry’s highest paid actresses.

She is well known for playing Akshara in Star Plus’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and portraying Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017.

Khan is dating ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s supervising producer Rocky Jaiswal since 2014. She had confirmed on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 that she suffers from asthma.