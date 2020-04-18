Vodafone-Idea discontinues this offer on its prepaid plans

India’s leading telecom and internet service provider Vodafone-Idea has announced that it has decided to discontinue its double data offer in prepaid plans. The double data offer is offered on three of its prepaid recharge plans. The offer is discontinued in eight telecom circles out of the 22 regions it operates on.

The offer is withdrew from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Punjab, and UP West. The double data offer is still available in the other circles.

Vodafone Idea offered double data on its recharge plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599. These three recharge plans offered 1.5 GB data daily with different validities. This was doubled to 3GB data per day for the three Vodafone Idea recharge plans. T