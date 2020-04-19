Good news for BSNL customers: BSNL announces new offer for prepaid customers

The public sector telecom and internet service provider in the country, BSNL has announced a good news for its prepaid customers. The telecom service provider, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the validity of all prepaid accounts till May 5.

As per this new decision, BSNL’s prepaid users will be able to make and receive calls without having to worry about recharging their accounts until May 5.

“In view of hardships faced by the subscribers whose validity has expired during the lockdown period and are having almost zero balance, BSNL as a humane gesture, is extending the validity of all such subscribers up to May 5, 2020, free of cost, so that the subscribers continue to receive incoming calls,” BSNL said in a statement.

BSNL has also introduced a toll-free recharging helpline for its users. BSNL’s prepaid subscribers can call 5670099 to recharge their numbers. This number is already available for users in the North and West zones and it will be available in the East and South zones starting April 22.