‘ Love in time of Corona’: All you need to know about ‘sex’ amid Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the several countries in the world to impose lockdown. This has forced most people to stay indoors.

For many, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to questions surrounding safe sex practices and whether or not it’s OK to do it.

But as per experts, Covid-19 is not a sexually transmitted infection, so it’s not spread through semen or vaginal fluids like other STIs. However, as far as we know, COVID-19 can be transmitted through feces. This means it can spread through sexual activities that would expose a person to fecal matter. It is because, countries like France have discouraged people from kissing on the cheek.

Avoid anal play

Experts advise to avoid anal play. As anal play is more likely to put you in contact with fecal matter than any other kind of play. So, stop p on the rimming, anal fingering, penetrative anal sex, and anal toy play.

Opt for positions where you’re facing away from each other

Rather than getting it on missionary style, try:

standing doggy style

lap dance

reverse rider on top

wheelbarrow