Actress Disha Patani shares her latest dance moves during lockdown : Watch Video

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani is keeping her fans and followers entertained with her social media posts. In her latest post, she showed off her killer dance moves while grooving to Beyonce’s track “Yonce”.

Recently, Disha took to Instagram to share a video of herself flaunting amazing dance moves on “Yonce”. The video has gone viral in the virtual world.

Disha posted a video of herself performing a hip-hop routine to Beyonce’s track “Yonce”. She is seen wearing a white sports bra and a pair of camouflage cargo pants. “#beyonce Choreography #brian #quarantinelife,” the “Bharat” actress wrote along with the video.