Lulia Vantur, the ‘lady love’ of Salman Khan shares stunning pictures: See pics

The relation between Bollywood super star Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur is one of the most talked gossip in the Bollywood industry. Iulia Vantur is rumoured to be the ‘lady love’ of Salman Khan. But still now the duo has not yet confirmed their relation.

Iulia Vantur is a Romanian TV presenter. Some times ago, she debuted as a singer and an actress in the Hindi film industry .

She is rumored to be dating superstar Salman Khan for years now. Iulia is almost a fixture by Salman’s side but they have never ever acknowledged a romance.

She is currently staying with Salman and his family at their farmhouse in Panvel amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Iulia Vantur enjoys a solid fan base on Instagram and is an avid social media user. Her pictures and videos are every bit stunning too.