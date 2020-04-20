Lulia Vantur, the ‘lady love’ of Salman Khan shares stunning pictures: See pics

The relation between Bollywood super star Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur is one of the most talked gossip in the Bollywood industry. Iulia Vantur is rumoured to be the ‘lady love’ of Salman Khan. But still now the duo has not yet confirmed their relation.
Iulia Vantur is a Romanian TV presenter. Some times ago, she debuted as a singer and an actress in the Hindi film industry .
She is rumored to be dating superstar Salman Khan for years now. Iulia is almost a fixture by Salman’s side but they have never ever acknowledged a romance.
View this post on Instagram
Toate gandurile mele bune merg spre voi, acasa, in Romania. Sper ca va bucurati de Paste si de oamenii dragi. Va imbratisez cu drag. Paste luminat! All my good thoughts goes to my romanians who celebrate Easter ?? #iuliavantur #pastefericit #easter #wishes #celebration #life #light #love #share #care
She is currently staying with Salman and his family at their farmhouse in Panvel amid the coronavirus lockdown.
View this post on Instagram
Paste fericit! Hristos a Inviat! Dragii mei, anul acesta Pastele este…altfel. Nu ni se permite sa iesim din casa insa avem liber sa deschidem usa sufletelor noastre, sa primim lumina Invierii, compasiunea si dragostea. Va doresc, din suflet, un Paste binecuvantat, alaturi de oamenii dragi, cu pace, liniste si bucurie ?? Happy Easter for all of u who celebrate Easter today, to my Romanian people. This Easter is different, we are not allowed to go out but we are free to open the door of our hearts to receive the light, love and compassion. Be blessed ?? #iuliavantur #pastefericit #happyeaster #eastereggs #celebration #romania #love #compassion #forgiveness #light #grass #green
Iulia Vantur enjoys a solid fan base on Instagram and is an avid social media user. Her pictures and videos are every bit stunning too.
View this post on Instagram
All we have for life are memories, not money, not fame or power. Just moments and feelings encrypted in your body, in our memories. Grateful for them ?? I’ll see u soon… sea, beach, friends, loved ones. What’s the best moment u remember now? ? #iuliavantur #throwback #sea #love #life #grateful #memories #isolation #beach #aquawoman ?
Post Your Comments