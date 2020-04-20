Reliance Jio launched new plans for customers

India’s most popular telecom and internet service provider Reliance Jio has launched a new offer for its customers. The offer is for JioLink users.

JioLink is a 4G LTE modem . It is different from a JioFi hotspot device in the sense that a JioLink was provided to Reliance Industries’ employees before Reliance Jio 4G services were commercially launched. As now 4 G service by Jio is available there is no need for a JioLink modem. But if you have one this offer is useful for you.

Jio is not giving out JioLink modems now and will not be in the future either, so if you have a modem already, you can avail the recharges.

The Rs 699 plan offers 156 GB data spread across 5 GB data per day for 28 days. On top of the daily data, Reliance Jio is also providing 16 GB extra data to make the overall data benefit reaches 156 GB. Users get access to Jio apps but there are no voice and SMS benefits.

The Rs 2,099 JioLink plan ships with 5 GB data per day along with an additional 48 GB of data that takes the overall data benefit to 538 GB. This plan is valid for 98 days.

The Rs 4,199 JioLink plan allows a user to consume a total of 1076 GB data (5 GB per day along with 96 GB extra data) for 196 days . Both the Rs 2,099 and Rs 4,199 plans also offer complimentary subscription to Jio apps.