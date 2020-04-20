Woman approaches police complaining that husband has refused to bath and forces to have sex

In a bizarre event, a woman has complained to police that her husband has not taken shower after the lockdown and always forces to have sex. This was reported by Latestly.

As per reports, a woman from Bengaluru has approached the police with this complaint. The woman had approached ‘Parihar’, the women’s helpline of Bengaluru police.

The woman aged 31 hails from Jayanagar called the helpline to complain about her grocer husband. After lockdown was imposed, her husband has stopped taking a bath and started pressurizing his wife into having sex. He also stopped opening his shop citing cash crunch in running the business.

The women also told the counselors that despite reminding him of the need for personal hygiene during the viral outbreak, he did not listen.

The senior counselors in the centre has intervened and explained the importance of hygiene to him. Their daughter was also following her father and refusing to take a bath.