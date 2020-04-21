DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 1147 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

Apr 21, 2020, 07:42 pm IST

Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has informed that 1147 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country. This was announced by spokesperson of the ministry on Tuesday.

In this 1147 cases, 868 cases had been detected on April 21, by means of active screening. The total number of Covid-19 infected cases in the country has reached now 11,631, including 9882 active cases and 81 critical cases.

6 People has lost their lives due to the pandemic. The death toll has reached 109 in Saudi.

50 new recoveries were also reported. The total number of recoveries has reached now 1,640. The total number of lab tests have increased to over 200,000 in the country.

