Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases rises to 19,000 in the country

The union health ministry has updated the data of Covid-19 in India. As per the data released by the ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 18,985. 1329 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals.

In the last 24 hours 44 people had died due to the deadly pandemic. The death toll has reached at 603.

3,259 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated. As per data 17% of the cases have recovered so far.

According to the health ministry’s data , the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 4,669 followed by Delhi at 2,081, Gujarat at 2,066, Rajasthan at 1,576, Madhya Pradesh 1,540 and Tamil Nadu at 1,520.