Coronavirus : Health Ministry seeks ban on export of anti-TB drugs

India’s fight against Covid-19 might be costing it in its battle against tuberculosis (TB) with supply and production of a key anti-TB drug taking a hit amid emergency measures being taken to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The industry, however, claims that the shortage is because of production hurdles at two pharma hubs Daman and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) caused by restriction on inter-state movement of workers.

The health ministry has taken note of concerns raised by suppliers that because of limited material for production and manpower, the drug supplies could be delayed. The suppliers have said the delays are because of the force majeure in light of Covid-19 response.

The health ministry has asked the ministries of commerce, chemical and fertilizer and the department of pharmaceuticals to give directions to prohibit the export of anti-TB medicines, and ensure smooth supply of these drugs. It has asked states to ensure transportation services for workers and maintaining the supplies of the finished product.