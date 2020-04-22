Palghar Lynching: Maharashtra home minister reveals more details

Anil Deshmukh, the home minister in Maharashtra has claimed that not even a member of minority community was among the attackers who had killed three people including 2 Hindu saints in Palghar.

Anil Deshmukh made it clear that the attack has occurred due to rumors triggered by social media posts about child-lifters on the prowl in the area.The incident has no communal angle.

“Not even a single member of the minority community was among the attackers. Altogether, 101 people have been arrested on charges of lynching. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has started the probe. We’ll release the list of names of all the accused soon,” Deshmukh said.

He also alleged that some parties are trying to to give a communal angle to the “unfortunate incident”.

“Three persons were lynched by a mob in an unfortunate incident. The deceased were pleading with their attackers. But their cries were misinterpreted because of language barriers and were erroneously thought to be seeking help from a particular community. There was no communal angle to the incident,” he said.

On April 16, three men — two seers and their driver — were dragged out of their vehicle outside Gadhchinchale village, located about 110 kilometers from Palghar, and beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters. The incident occurred when the victims were going from Mumbai to Surat to attend a funeral.

The deceased were identified as Kalpavriksha Giri (70), Sushil Giri (35), and driver Nilesh Telgade (30). The seers belonged to Varanasi-based Juna Akhara and were on their way to attend the last rites of their guru Mahant Shri Ram Giri in Surat.