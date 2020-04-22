Porn star Mia Khalifa shares her latest TikTok video on Instagram ; Watch Here

Former porn star Mia Khalifa has been in discussions for a long time about her marriage. Their marriage got interrupted due to the lockdown. In June 2020, Mia Khalifa was about to get married with a boyfriend. But now news is coming out that Mia Khalifa got married amidst lockdown. Mia Khalifa herself shared a private video with boyfriend indicating that she was married.

