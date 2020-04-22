NEWS

The photo of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez kissing her ‘sunrise buddy’ goes viral : See pics

Apr 22, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Jacqueline-Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a picture on social media in which she can be seen kissing her “sunrise buddy”. The photo has gone viral on the social media.

The photograph posted on her Instagram account shows the actress kissing a horse whom she calls her “sunrise buddy”. “Selfie King! My sunrise buddy,” she captioned picture., The photo has bagged 492K likes on Instagram.

On work front, her new film “Mrs Serial Killer” will be released  on digital streaming platform on May 1. The digital film produced by Farah Khan and directed by her husband Shirish Kunder.  The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee.

