This hot actress is the new internet sensation : See Pics

Shriya victor is a famous model and actress in India.The photos she posted on social media become viral within no moment. Recently she had a photoshoot in saree and all her pics gone viral.

Shriya Victor was born in maharashtra in the year 1994 . As of 2019, She is twenty-four (24) years old and is also a successful actress in Maharashtra.

Basically, from Mumbai, Shriya has been into modelling for a few years and is now an actress with multiple films up her sleeve. Even though the roles she played seems to be small with reference to screen time, Shriya was amazing and has grabbed the eyes of the audience.

Her photo shoots were trending on social media and have given her a wider audience and all of those have Shriya in stellar outfits. She is also a travel enthusiast and is regular on social media mostly on Instagram. Shriya’s followers have steadily increased since her entry into movies and is expected to hit 100K in a matter of a few weeks. Let’s hope that she could get much more movies and get the best leap of her career in 2019.