Actress Bhumi Pednekar shares her hot selfie photos amid lockdown : See Pics

Actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram account to share a rather hot post-workout selfie. She further captioned her picture with her lockdown mantra that read Eat..Sleep..Workout x Repeat. Yup, it sounds familiar since that has been the motto of our lives since forever. Though its intensity has certainly increased in the past few days. Also, we have no qualms in admitting that “workout” doesn’t find a place in our lockdown mantra. For us, it’s only, ‘Eat, Sleep, Repeat’.

Bhumi Pednekar had earlier urged her fans and admirers to extend some monetary help towards the daily wage earners working in the entertainment industry.