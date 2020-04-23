Actress Hina Khan’s latest lockdown photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Taking to Instagram, Actress Hina Khan shared her photos in one-shoulder cape sleeves pastel blue dress teamed up with perfect makeup, kohled-up eyes, rosy cheeks and a dash of lipstick. She finished her look with hair styled in lose curls and looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Hacked and received a lot of praise for her performance in the film. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.