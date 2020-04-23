Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 188,000 globally

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 188,000. There are more than 2.6 million known cases of infection but more than 721,000 people have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Deaths from COVID-19 in Italy climbed by 464, against 437 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new infections declined to 2,646 from 3,370.

The total death toll is now at 25,549, the agency said, the second highest in the world after the US.

The are 189,973 confirmed cases, the third highest global tally behind the US and Spain.

Around $1 trillion of debt owed by developing countries should be cancelled under a global deal to help them overcome the economic fallout, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said.

“This is a world where defaults by developing nations on their debt is inevitable,” said Richard Kozul-Wright, director of UNCTAD’s Division on Globalization and Development Strategies.