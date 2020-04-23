Coronavirus : Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s COVID19 test result out

As per updates, a total of 17 more people have died in Pakistan from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 209. The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 10,072.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The testing for the prime minister comes at a time when the number of the COVID-19 cases crossed 10,000 in the country.

The Pakistan prime minister went for testing after he came in contact with Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week.