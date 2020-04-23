Coronavirus : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 4-storey office converted to quarantine zone ; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan had offered to give their 4-storey private office building for BMC quarantine facility. The office building has now been completely converted into quarantine area with all the important elements needed. The place is equipped with 22 beds currently. SRK’s Meer Foundation shared the video of the new quarantine zone on social media.

Sharing the video of the quarantine quarters, Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation wrote, “Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @my_bmc’s guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before.”

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had thanked Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for their considerate, thoughtful gesture. They replied to BMC’s tweet, stating that they are thankful to be a part of the attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars. “When we say ‘mybmc’ then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight COVID 19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars. ???? Mumbai ???? BMC,” they wrote.