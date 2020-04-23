Shocking! Man alleges hospital denied treatment after testing positive for COVID 19 in Delhi

A COVID-19 positive patient from Delhi has alleged that he was denied admission at Lok Nayak Hospital for immediate treatment.

The Lok Nayak Hospital is the biggest facility provided by the Delhi government to treat coronavirus patients.

Naseem, a resident of Chooriwalan, alleged that three other relatives from his family reached the Lok Nayak Hospital for medical aid, but were denied treatment at the facility.

He said that there are seven more COVID-19 patients at his home.

According to Naseem, he and his family members tested positive for COVID-19 after getting RT-PCR tests from a private lab after which they went to Lok Nayak Hospital for treatment.

“I am standing outside Lok Nayak Hospital along with my son, nephew and brother. We all have tested positive for COVID-19. But none of the healthcare staff is listening to us. I had also informed the police about our health condition. Now, that we have reached here, I urge hospital authorities to help us and admit us,” said Naseem.

