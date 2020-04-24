Latest NewsIndia

Coronavirus : After Goa And Manipur, This Indian state also becomes COVID19-free

Apr 24, 2020, 08:39 am IST

After Goa and Manipur were declared as coronavirus-free states, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday evening declared his state as corona-free. However, he requested everyone to maintain social distancing and follow the Centre’s guidelines.

The development comes after the second patient recovered and got discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus on Thursday.

“The second corona patient of Tripura has been found negative after consecutive tests. Hence, our state has become corona-free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow the government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe,” he said in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, the CM thanked all the doctors, healthcare staff, front-line warriors and public for making Tripura a corona-free state.

