An artist designed an auto rickshaw on the theme of coronavirus to spread awareness on the disease in Chennai. The artist used 165 plastic water bottles and other waste materials to modify the coronavirus- auto rickshaw. “The auto rickshaw will run across Chennai and spread awareness against COVID-19,” said the artist.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has 1,629 COVID-19 cases, including 662 cured/discharged/migrated and 18 deaths.