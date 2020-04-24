Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 190,000 globally

Globally, more than 2.6 million people have been diagnosed with the virus. More than 190,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

US coronavirus deaths topped 48,000 on Thursday as the number of lives lost in April rises by an average of 2,000 a day, according to a Reuters tally.At current rates, US deaths will reach 50,000 later this week.The total number of US cases was approaching 8,50,000, with most states yet to report on Thursday.US cases rose by over 30,000 on Wednesday, the biggest increase in five days but in line with an average of 30,000 new cases a day in April, according to a Reuters tally.

Across the country, state officials say there remain bottlenecks in testing capacity, shortages of materials such as swabs used for taking samples and not enough workers to contact- trace infections.

Italy reported 534 new deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death tool up to 24,648 amid more than 180.000 infections. However, the Mediterranean country marked its record increase in the number of recovered people, now at almost 49,000.

Canada confirmed a jump to 37,382 cases, from 35,392 the previous day, and 1,728 deaths, up from 1,611.

Meanwhile in Turkey, the health ministry announced the number of cases had risen to 95,591, with 4,611 additions in one day. The death toll rose to 2,259, with 119 additional fatalities.