Coronavirus : Maharashtra minister tests positive for COVID19

Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, confirmed sources from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Awhad, NCP MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa, has been admitted at Fortis Hospital, Mulund since Tuesday due to fever. He was in self-quarantine since April 13 after 14 of his staff tested positive. He had tested negative for the disease last week, but tested positive on his second test, claimed the civic body.

A TMC official said, “A 54-year-old male from Thane, who is admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, has tested positive for Covid-19. We checked with the hospital authorities and confirmed that it is the state housing minister. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering from high fever and breathing problems.”

Awhad was first admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane on Tuesday and was shifted to Fortis Hospital later that night.