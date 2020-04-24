Coronavirus : Rajinikanth fan kills Vijay fan due to fight over COVID-19 funds

A shocking incident recently happened where a Thalaivar Rajinikanth fan named Dinesh Babu, killed his friend, Yuvraj, a Thalapathy Vijay fan.

In a place called Villupuram, these two friends who were under the influence of alcohol, had a heated argument over the amount donated by their favourite superstars for the corona relief fund.

While Rajinikanth donated Rs 50 lakh and contributed in other ways, Vijay recently donated Rs 1.3 crore toward the relief fund. Yuvraj and Dinesh Babu fought over who paid the highest donation and the argument, which started on a fun note took an aggressive turn. Dinesh pushed Yuvraj and the latter’s head got severely injured and he died on the spot. Police arrested Dinesh Babu and the incident has shocked everyone in the locality.