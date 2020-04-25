Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 197,000 globally

More than 197,000 people have died due to the COVID19 pandemic, with 2.8 million infected globally, out of whom almost some 798,000 have recovered.

The World Health Organisation’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency is teaming up with countries and partners worldwide to accelerate work on drugs and a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The death toll in the United States surpassed 50,000 amid more than 890,000 cases.

The number of positive cases in Qatar jumped by 761 in a 24-hour period, marking the Gulf country’s highest daily increase. The total number of cases reported in the country stands at 8,525, with 10 deaths.

France reported 389 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 22,245.

Turkey’s health ministry reported 3,122 new positive cases, brining the total number of cases to 104,912.

The number of deaths rose by 109 in the past 24 hours, to a total of 2,600.