Coronavirus : Pakistan extends COVID19 lockdown again

Pakistan government has extended the countrywide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic for 15 more days until May 9 amid doctors warnings against easing restrictions and the number of Covid-19 cases increasing to 11,729, with 248 deaths.

The decision was made during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, reports The Express Tribune.

Addressing a news conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said the lockdown had been extended in consultation with the governments of the four provinces.

Umar said the “trace and track system” announced by the premier a day earlier to identify positive cases would be launched from Saturday.

“This is a complete national response formulated by the federal government,” he said, adding that the provinces would mainly be responsible for the implementation of the decision.

Umar noted that holy month of Ramadan would be decisive in determining the trajectory of coronavirus cases in the country.