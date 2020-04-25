Latest NewsInternational

Coronavirus : South African president hilariously struggles to wear face mask ; Watch Video

Apr 25, 2020, 02:27 pm IST

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa fumbling with a face mask has left social media gasping for air. Fortunately for the citizens of his country, the President also had a humour about the whole incident.

On Thursday, while addressing his nation about coronavirus restrictions and easing of lockdown, Mr President awkwardly pulled a colourful face mask and struggled to wear it.

The fabric mask ended up becoming an eye mask on Ramaphosa, a scene that reminded many of Sandra Bullock from Birdbox.

The funny yet completely avoidable incident triggered several hashtags on Twitter. #CyrilMaskChallenge, #facemaskchallenge, #Ramaphosa and many more saw Twitterati picking up their masks and mimicking the President. Some simply joined the party with hilarious memes.

 

