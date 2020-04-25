Coronavirus : South African president hilariously struggles to wear face mask ; Watch Video

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa fumbling with a face mask has left social media gasping for air. Fortunately for the citizens of his country, the President also had a humour about the whole incident.

On Thursday, while addressing his nation about coronavirus restrictions and easing of lockdown, Mr President awkwardly pulled a colourful face mask and struggled to wear it.

The fabric mask ended up becoming an eye mask on Ramaphosa, a scene that reminded many of Sandra Bullock from Birdbox.

The funny yet completely avoidable incident triggered several hashtags on Twitter. #CyrilMaskChallenge, #facemaskchallenge, #Ramaphosa and many more saw Twitterati picking up their masks and mimicking the President. Some simply joined the party with hilarious memes.

He definitely did this on purpose? This man is too cool for us????#Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/xOrN6IWIn4 — Waseem Minty (@waseem_minty) April 23, 2020