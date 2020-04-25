Coronavirus : Thalapathy Vijay directly depositing money to the bank accounts of troubled fans amid lockdown ,says Report

Many cinema celebrities have contributed money to several relief funds, and recently actor Vijay has donated a total of Rs 1.3 crore from his side to some relief funds. Now, the latest buzz is that Thalapathy Vijay has been directly depositing money to the bank accounts of troubled fans, who are suffering due to Coronavirus lockdown.

It is reported that the leaders of actor Vijay’s fan clubs have surveyed the details of who has been severely affected. As a first step, Vijay has sent money directly to the bank accounts of his fans, who are affected by the Coronavirus lockdown. Now, a screenshot of transaction details from Vijay’s charity to a fan of Karur district in Tamil Nadu has been shared on Twitter, and it has been going viral. Also, fans of Vijay have started trending the hashtag in favour of their star on Twitter. It is also being said that Vijay has also advised his fan clubs to care for people who are starving and need other essential items.

Thalapathy Vijay Deposited ?5000 Each To His Fans Club Members To Help Affected People.. Nearly 50Lakhs Has Been Deposited To Many District VMI.. Thalapathy Vijay The Man Who Always His Fans & People More Than Anything.. #???????????????? #Master @actorvijay — Bangalore Tamil Pasanga ™ (@BTP_Offl) April 24, 2020

The fans who have got the money from Vijay have been sharing screenshots of the confirmation messages sent by the banks and the Twitteratis are abuzz about it. In this way, it is said that Vijay has contributed around 50 lakhs to his fans for them to take care of their families. It can be noted that Vijay had recently donated an amount of Rs 1.3 crores towards Corona Relief Funds. Apart from donating to the Central and State Governments, Vijay also donated money to the governments of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Pondicherry.