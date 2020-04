Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the data of the coronavirus cases in the country. As per the updated data, 1,197 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has rised to 16,299. 9 People had lost their lives due the pandemic. The death toll has thus reached 136. 166 people had recovered from the deadly infection and the number of people recovered had reached 2,215.