Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases nears 25,000 in India

The updated data of Covid-19 in the country was released by the union Ministry of Health on Saturday. As per the data the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has reached around 24,000.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country touched 24,942. This includes 18,953 active cases, 5,209 patients who have been cured or discharged and 779 deaths.

Maharashtra continues to be the state with the maximum number of coronavirus cases. Maharashtra accounts for 6,817 Covid-19 cases. 957 people in Maharashtra have recovered from Covid-19 while 301 patients have died .

Gujarat stands on second position with with 2,815 coronavirus cases followed by the national capital which has 2,514 coronavirus cases.