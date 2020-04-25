Covid-19 Updates: Indian expat died in Kuwait

Four people including a Kuwaiti woman and three Egyptian, Indian and Bangladeshi expats were died due to coronavirus infection in Kuwait. This was announced by Health Ministry.

As per the data revealed by the health ministry of the country, 278 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. The total number of cases were rised to 2,892 . The death toll has reached 19.

The new diagnosed cases include 252 in touch with previously infected people and 13 others linked to travel abroad. 43 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 656.

The recovered patients will be transferred to the rehabilitation ward of a hospital designating for receiving those infected with the virus, he told KUNA. They will leave the facility in the next two days, according to the minister.