Is Covid-19 transmit through sex?: This is the answer of medical experts

The medical experts and researchers has made it clear that the Covid-19 will no transmit through sexual relations and activity. An international team of researchers from China and the United States launched the study.Researchers from University of Utah has claimed that the coronavirus infection is unlikely to be spread through semen.The study was published in the journal – Fertility & Sterility.

The researchers examined Chinese men who recently had the disease. The researchers found no evidence of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the semen or testes of the men.

Semen samples of 34 men in China who had been diagnosed with mild symptoms of COVID-19 a month prior were analysed. Their tests were negative at the time of the study. Scientists did not find any evidence of the virus in their semen, meaning the illness wouldn’t be sexually transmitted after recovery.

But the experts said they couldn’t rule out the possibility the virus would be in seminal fluid during the infectious period.

“The fact that in this small, preliminary study that it appears the virus that causes COVID-19 doesn”t show up in the testes or semen could be an important finding,” said James M Hotaling, MD, a co-author of the study and a Health associate professor of urology specializing in male fertility.

“If a disease like COVID-19 were sexually transmittable that would have major implications for disease prevention and could have serious consequences for a man’s long-term reproductive health,” James added.

Despite these findings, the researchers acknowledge that their study has several important limitations including small sample size and the fact that none of the donors had been severely ill with COVID-19.

However, researchers warned that intimate contact can still increase the risk of spreading the disease through coughing, sneezing, and kissing. In addition, some infected people are asymptomatic and can appear healthy, even as they pass the virus along to others.