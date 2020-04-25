Maruti Suzuki discontinues this hatchback model ; Officially unlisted from website

Maruti Suzuki India has officially discontinued its popular selling small car – Alto K10. The hatchback has been removed from the official Maruti Suzuki website. It was previously by several publications that the Indo-Japanese carmaker will be discontinuing the car from the Indian market. The dealers across the country cleared the old BS4 inventory as early as December 2019. And, the company did not receive the BS6 update. Also, there is no clarity from the carmaker if it would be reintroducing the Alto K10 with a BS6 compliant engine in the future.

Mechanically, the Maruti Alto K10 came equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol mill. The BS4 unit is tuned to make 67bhp and 90Nm of power figures. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual and optional AMT unit. The company also offered Alto K10 with factory-fitted CNG technology.

It is important to note that the carmaker updated the 1-litre petrol unit to comply with the BS6 norms. However, the Alto K10 hatchback was not offered with the BS6 compliant unit. But, we have seen the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine on S-Presso, which was introduced in the country last year.