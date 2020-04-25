‘Not even a single Rohingya Muslim will be allowed to enter Bangladesh’: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Bangladesh has made it clear that the country will no more give asylum to Rohingya Muslims. This was announced by AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of the country.

“We have decided we won’t allow any new Rohingya. This is for the normal time in addition to the COVID-19 situation. We don’t want to accept any people in areas that we want to keep protected. We can no longer allow any Rohingya,” said Abdul Momen.

The minister was referring to the reports that two fishing trawlers carrying an estimated 500 Rohingya women, men, and children were in the Bay of Bengal. The boats had earlier tried to enter Malaysia but they were forced to leave, after which they reached Bangladesh coast.

“Two boats carrying Rohingya are trying to get into our waters. Our Navy and coastguard are on alert. No more Rohingya will be allowed in,” he said, adding that the vessels could have come from Myanmar’s Rakhine State following fighting between the military and rebel groups, or somewhere else.

“Previously, we accepted a batch of Rohingya who were caught in the Bay of Bengal. Now, more boats are waiting to enter Bangladesh,” the minister said.

Nearly one million Rohingya Muslims currently stay in camps on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.