Air Arabia announces repatriation flights

Sharjah based airline company Air Arabia has announced that it will operate new repatriation flights. The new new repatriation flights will be operated between Pakistan and UAE for carrying UAE nationals stranded in Pakistan to back home free of charge.

Earlier, Two special flights operated between Lahore and Multan in Pakistan and Sharjah International Airport on April 24 and 25.

The airline is currently operating a mix of special passenger flights as well as cargo flights to multiple destinations.

Further information about the repatriation and cargo flights available on the website or by contacting Air Arabia call center on 06 5580000 or respective travel agent.