Covid-19 Updates: 1223 new cases reported in Saudi Arabia

1223 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia. This was informed by the ministry of health in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

272 new cases were reported from Makkah. The holy city is followed by capital Riyadh where 267 cases were reported. 217 cases in Madinah and 117 cases were reported in Jeddah.

The total number of cases in the country has reached at 17,522.While recoveries stand at 2,357. Deaths from infections now stand at 139.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued an order to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the kingdom, to become from 9 am to 5 pm, starting Sunday through Wednesday, May 13.