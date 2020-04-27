Actress Urvashi Rautela shares her latest dance video on Instagram ; Watch Here

Urvashi Rautela is an Indian film actress and model who appears in Bollywood films.Rautela was crowned Miss Diva – 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.She made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013) and appeared in films like Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016),Hate Story 4 (2018) and Pagalpanti(2019)

Actress Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram, where she uploaded to dance videos of herself. In the clip, the actress is she is seen performing “heel choreography”.

In one video, Urvashi is seen performing on the Bollywood number “Aashiq banana aapne” by Himesh Reshammiya.

“”So honoured, blessed & grateful to be the “First Indian Artist to perform #HeelsChoreography Aon screen ALove u Tushk,” she captioned the videos.

In other news, Urvashi’s Facebook account was hacked. She warned fans not to respond to posts originating from her Facebook account.