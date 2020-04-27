Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 206,000 globally

Worldwide, the number of confirmed infections stood at more than 2.99 million people, with some 878,000 recoveries. More than 206,000 people have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned against countries issuing so-called “immunity passports” to those recovered from COVID-19, saying there is no evidence yet the previously infected cannot be reinfected.

France recorded a big fall in its death toll with 242 deaths in the last 24 hours, a drop of more than a third from the previous day. A total of 22,856 people have died since the beginning of March, health officials said.The number of deaths in hospitals -152 – was the lowest daily toll in five weeks, they said, while 90 people died in nursing and care homes.

Turkey has recorded 2,357 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total number of infections to 110,130, Health Ministry data showed. The death toll rose by 99 to 2,805 while the number of recoveries stood at 29,140 as of Sunday.

Britain’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to by 413 to 20,732, farming and environment minister George Eustice said during a news conference.

Canada’s death toll from the coronavirus reached 2,489 from 2,350 the previous day, health authorities said. The number of infections rose by 1,427 to 45,791, official data posted by the public health agency showed.