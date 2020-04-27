Coronavirus : Sex Toy sales are skyrocketing during COVID19 lockdown, says Report

Various reports suggest that sex toy sales have been, ahem, up since schools and workplaces started closing and people have been asked to stay at home.

Charlotte Graham-McLay reported for The Guardian that the Adult Toy Megastore’s sales of sex toys in New Zealand have tripled since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a month-long lockdown. Now, the Adult Toy Megastore is not to be confused with the Virgin Megastore. The two are totally different.

The Adult Toy Megastore is based in New Zealand and sells a variety of adult sex toys, which can be purchased online.Lest you think New Zealand is an ex-sex-ption, Adult Toy Megastore sales have also doubled Down Under, meaning in Australia, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the impending closure of bars. After U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the same, the U.K. has experienced a similar swell. Sex toy sales have been a-buzzing in Denmark and Colombia as well. Looks like sex toys may be on more and more people’s shopping lists:

Then there’s the good ole’ U.S.A. Tracy’s Dog, which is not actually a dog but a company that sells sex toys, relayed results of what they described as an anonymous survey of 877 people with 47% of these folks from the U.S., 32 % from Europe, 13% from Asia, and 8% from Australia. Of the survey respondents, 62% said that they already own sex toys and, of the ones who didn’t, 57% planned to purchase them during the quarantine. Of the folks who use sex toys, 62% relayed that they will use them more often.

Now it isn’t clear how representative of the general population this survey may be. So don’t go counting the people in your apartment building and assuming that over half have sex toys stashed somewhere in their place. That could infect your head with images that no disinfectant can remove. (By the way, don’t put disinfectant on or in your head.) Nonetheless, the survey results do suggest that if you are employing some help to “polish the banister”, “null the void”, “dial the rotary phone”, or “scratch Yoda behind the ears”, so to speak, you are not alone. Well, you may be alone, but you are not the only person in your neighborhood doing this.