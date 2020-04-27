Covid-19 Updates: 1289 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has released the updated data of coronavirus in the country. As per the data, 1289 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country on Monday.

Most cases were reported in Jeddah (294), Makkah (218), Madinah (202) and Riyadh (178). Among the new cases, 16% are Saudi nationals, while the rest 84% are expats. Five people had lost their lives due to the pandemic.

The total number of cases in Saudi Arabia has reached now 18,811. 2531 People had recovered from the pandemic. The death toll has reached 144.