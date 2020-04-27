Covid-19 Updates: Death toll due to coronavirus crosses 2 lakh

The death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 2 lakh. As per the data released by ‘worldometers’ , a real time tracking agency, the total death toll has reached 207,000.

The total infection has touched 3 million on Monday. Till now 880,000 had also recovered from Covid-19.

Despite more than half the planet living in some form of lockdown, the virus is continuing to spread rapidly and claiming lives, with the US, Spain and Italy reporting most of the cases and deaths.

The economic cost of the pandemic is getting starker by the day, with tens of millions losing their jobs around the world amid lockdowns and strict restrictions.