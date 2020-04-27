Pakistan violates ceasefire again in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani security forces has once again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani security forces violated the ceasefire along LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani forces had resorted to unprovoked firing on Monday. The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and heavy firearms in Silikote, Churunda and Tilawari areas of Uri sector in Baramulla district informed Indian Army. There were no reports of any casualties.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Army has neutralized two militants in Kulgam district. On April 24 evening, two terrorists were killed by the forces and a policeman abducted by them was rescued in Anantnag South Kashmir.