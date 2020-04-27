Sex and Life : Here are some hot masturbation tips for women

Masturbating isn’t a taboo topic anymore and if you are a woman looking for some kinky tips to make masturbation a more satisfying experience, these ideas can come in handy.

Use a Sex Toy

Using a sex toy can make things pretty exciting in bed. There are a variety of products available in the market so you have plenty of options to choose from.

Focus on Every Part of The Body

Of course, masturbation is all about having an orgasm but that doesn’t mean you only stick to the G-spot. Feel your entire body, move your fingers all-around your breasts, hips, thighs, and neck as though a guy would do it. This makes masturbation a more fulfilling experience.

Try masturbating Under the Shower

Masturbating under the shower can make a rather thrilling experience. To set the mood right, you could light some scented candles in the bathroom and take your favourite sex toy inside.

Set the Mood Right

First and foremost – set the mood right. Don’t let anything distract you when you’re about to have an orgasm. You could probably watch porn or recall your favourite sex scene from a movie before you start touching yourself. Or even better, you could read up a few lines from erotica to have an orgasm.